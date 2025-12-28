Next Article
BYD's new tech can charge EVs for 400km in 5 minutes
Auto
BYD earlier this year unveiled its Super e-Platform, letting electric cars add up to 400km of range in only five minutes—about the time it takes to grab a coffee.
This leap is thanks to a powerful 1,000kW charger, upgraded flash-charging batteries, and advanced cooling tech.
The first cars to get this boost are the Han L and Tang L models.
Why does this matter?
If you've ever worried about long charging stops on road trips, BYD's tech could make those waits almost disappear.
But rolling it out everywhere will take big upgrades to charging stations and power grids—so it might be a while before super-fast charging is available at your local spot.
Still, it's a big step toward making EVs more road-trip friendly for everyone.