Samsung's new EV battery can last 966km on a single charge
Auto
Samsung just revealed an EV battery that lets you drive up to 966km before needing a recharge—basically double what most electric cars offer today.
Even better, it slashes charging time from 45 minutes to just nine minutes from 10% to 80%, making road trips and daily commutes way less stressful.
Other details:
These next-gen batteries, called all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs), will first show up in luxury cars by 2026 thanks to Samsung's partnership with BMW and Solid Power.
Since they use a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, they're much safer—no more worries about leaks or fires.
ASSB cells will also be available in personal electronics like smartphones and laptops down the line.