Cadillac's V-One concept is a racing machine from the future
What's the story
Cadillac has unveiled the V-One, a revolutionary concept car that could change the game for high-performance vehicles. The model is based on the V-Series. R race car and comes with an 830hp hybrid V8 engine. Cadillac describes this innovative vehicle as a "concept study," hinting it might be looking to gage customer interest in its LMDh racing program.
Design philosophy
The V-One is a 'customer performance concept'
The V-One isn't just a pretty face; it shares a lot of its tech with the V-Series. R race car.
This includes double-wishbone suspension, pushrod-actuated coil, torsion spring elements, transmission, and some electronics.
Cadillac's executive design director Dominic Najafi said the car "explores how competition hardware can be translated into a driver-focused experience."
He added that the Cadillac V-One Concept is "the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept."
Aesthetic appeal
It retains the design of the V-Series. R race car
The Cadillac V-One Concept retains the design and proportions of its race car sibling. It even features an aerodynamic package inspired by the V-Series. R.
The company wants this new model to be more user-friendly than the LMDh race car, but with similar performance capabilities.
The exterior of the vehicle is finished in a hand-sprayed gradient that symbolizes day-to-night transition during endurance races.
Tech integration
The vehicle has a race-inspired steering wheel
Inside, the V-One boasts a race-inspired steering wheel with a digital interface.
Cadillac calls this data visualization display a "concept," but it's not the first time we've seen such tech in their cars.
The screen can provide driver feedback and coach them as they explore the car's full capabilities.
The vehicle also has a serialized door plaque and exposed carbon elements for that extra touch of luxury.
Public debut
The concept is on display at Monterey Car Week
The Cadillac V-One Concept is currently on display at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.
This high-profile event provides an ideal platform for Cadillac to gage feedback from potential buyers.
If the response is positive, it could be a major step toward offering track cars based on the V-Series. R to private customers in the future.