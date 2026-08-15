Cadillac's V-One concept is a racing machine from the future

The V-One isn't just a pretty face; it shares a lot of its tech with the V-Series. R race car.

This includes double-wishbone suspension, pushrod-actuated coil, torsion spring elements, transmission, and some electronics.

Cadillac's executive design director Dominic Najafi said the car "explores how competition hardware can be translated into a driver-focused experience."

He added that the Cadillac V-One Concept is "the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept."