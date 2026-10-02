California passes new law to tackle robotaxi disruptions

The new law, known as Senate Bill 1246, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

It comes in response to a series of incidents involving robotaxis disrupting traffic or interfering with emergency responders.

Waymo, the largest US robotaxi operator with some 4,000 autonomous vehicles in its commercial fleet across the country and around 1,200 in San Francisco Bay Area alone, has been at the center of these incidents.