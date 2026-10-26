Cars running on E100 fuel approved: What changes for you
What's the story
The Indian government has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to allow "flex-fuel" vehicles that can run on up to E100, nearly pure ethanol. This change is aimed at promoting cleaner and more sustainable fuel options in the country. However, it's important to note that not all petrol cars in India can now use E100. The amendment only widens the range of fuels specially designed vehicles can be certified to use.
Fuel flexibility
What are flex-fuel vehicles?
Flex-fuel, short for flexible fuel, refers to vehicles that can run on petrol, ethanol, or a mix of both.
Ethanol is an alcohol derived from fermenting sugars or starches from plants like sugarcane and grains. It can also be produced from agricultural waste and other plant materials.
However, as ethanol behaves differently than petrol, a vehicle's engine and fuel-delivery system must be designed accordingly for safety reasons.
Market presence
Currently, only 2 cars are flex-fuel compliant
In India, only two cars fall under the flex-fuel category: the newly launched WagonR flex fuel model and Toyota Hycross hybrid flex fuel prototype.
Hero Motors also launched flex fuel variants of their popular commuter motorcycles, Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, in June this year.
The government hopes that the new rule will encourage more automakers to produce such vehicles and help reduce India's dependence on fossil fuels.
Engine compatibility
Can vehicles run on almost pure ethanol?
Yes, a vehicle can run on almost pure ethanol if it is designed for it.
Ethanol is a combustible fuel like petrol, but the two have different properties.
The engine must inject more fuel to produce comparable power as E100 contains about 30% less energy per gallon than petrol.
However, ethanol's high-octane rating helps resist engine knocking, which can damage an engine.
Fuel blending
Pros and cons of using ethanol as fuel
Blending petrol with ethanol makes the transition easier as most cars already run on petrol. It also reduces dependence on imported oil.
However, there are concerns about mileage and running costs, compatibility with vehicles, water, and agricultural resources used in ethanol production.
Ethanol can affect some materials used in older or conventional fuel systems, while high-ethanol blends require appropriate engine calibration.