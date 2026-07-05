Canadian startup Beachman unveils Aviator electric cafe racer lineup
Beachman, a Canadian startup, has unveiled the Aviator, an electric cafe racer that mixes old-school looks with modern tech.
It comes in three versions: an e-bike (32km/h on roads, 56km/h off-road), a Light Motorcycle (72km/h and can carry up to 159kg), and a 125cc-equivalent model (97km/h with up to 201km of range).
Beachman's Aviator offers removable battery options
The Aviator stands out with its classic round headlight, leather seat, and tubular frame.
There's a lockable storage box in the faux fuel tank for your essentials, plus handy extras like USB-C charging, motion alarm, and remote start.
You can pick removable batteries, 2.8 kWh or 4.3 kWh, for ranges between 55 and 129km.
Aviator prices start $5,499 to $5,999
Pricing starts at $5,499 for the e-bike version and $5,999 for the Light Motorcycle.
After raising nearly $300,000 on Kickstarter, Beachman plans to ship first orders soon, making vintage style more accessible for new riders.