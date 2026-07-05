Canadian startup Beachman unveils Aviator electric cafe racer lineup Auto Jul 05, 2026

Beachman, a Canadian startup, has unveiled the Aviator, an electric cafe racer that mixes old-school looks with modern tech.

It comes in three versions: an e-bike (32km/h on roads, 56km/h off-road), a Light Motorcycle (72km/h and can carry up to 159kg), and a 125cc-equivalent model (97km/h with up to 201km of range).