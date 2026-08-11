Caterham unveils 12-unit Seven Miami Special at Monterey Car Week
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Caterham just dropped its super-limited Seven Miami Special Edition at Monterey Car Week 2026: only 12 will exist worldwide.
Two of these eye-catching cars will be shown and sold privately by Bonhams at Laguna Seca between August 8 and 13, with viewings spread across the week for collectors and track-focused buyers.
Ford Duratec 210hp, Miami styling
This car is all about performance and style: it's built on the agile Seven R chassis, runs a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine (210hp, 0 to 97km/h in just 3.8 seconds), and weighs only 560kg.
The look stands out too: aqua paint with pink and white stripes, Miami circuit graphics, plus exclusive touches like embroidered headrests and numbered plaques.
Only 12 will exist worldwide, making it a true collector's piece.