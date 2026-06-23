This South African supercar is inspired by legendary Ford GT40
What's the story
Cape Advanced Vehicles (CAV), a South African company, has unveiled a unique supercar inspired by the legendary Ford GT40. The CAV GT MkII is powered by an 800hp, twin-supercharged, 4.2-liter V8 engine and features all-wheel drive. The engine comes with forged internals, direct injection, dry-sump lubrication, carbon-fiber intake manifold and Inconel exhaust.
Performance
The car gets 3 transmission options
The CAV GT MkII can generate a whopping 800hp and 850Nm of torque. The power is transferred to the wheels through one of three transmission options: a six-speed single-clutch semi-automatic, dual-clutch, or manual. Unlike its predecessor, the original Ford GT40 which didn't have all-wheel drive, this new model comes with all-wheel drive as standard.
Speed
Top speed exceeds 330km/h
The CAV GT MkII can hit a top speed of over 330km/h and go from zero to 100km/h in just three seconds. The car weighs 1,350kg, thanks to its carbon-fiber composite body as well as aluminum-carbon fiber spaceframe. This combination of lightweight materials contributes to the vehicle's impressive performance capabilities.