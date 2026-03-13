CFMoto buys 51% of Kalex Engineering, which makes Moto2 chassis
CFMoto, the Chinese motorcycle brand, just bought 51% of German racing legend Kalex Engineering.
Kalex's founders will retain 49% and remain involved in the company's management and technical development.
This move is all about CFMoto stepping up its game in global racing and road bikes.
Kalex has been a dominant force in Moto2
Kalex has dominated Moto2 since the early 2010s, winning consecutive Moto2 constructors' championships through the 2010s and into the 2020s.
If you watch Moto2, you have seen their chassis everywhere. They have even helped out Honda's MotoGP team with high-tech parts.
Now, with CFMoto on board (and new leadership from both companies), expect some serious tech sharing: think advanced chassis designs and engineering tricks making their way into future bikes.
CFMoto reportedly explored acquiring KTM's racing division
CFMoto reportedly explored acquiring KTM's racing division, but negotiations stalled over financial terms.
Partnering with Kalex looks like a smarter play, giving it real credibility and a possible path into MotoGP.
If you are into fast bikes or motorsport innovation, this is one to watch.