CFMoto buys 51% of Kalex Engineering, which makes Moto2 chassis

Kalex has been a dominant force in Moto2

Kalex has dominated Moto2 since the early 2010s, winning consecutive Moto2 constructors' championships through the 2010s and into the 2020s.

If you watch Moto2, you have seen their chassis everywhere. They have even helped out Honda's MotoGP team with high-tech parts.

Now, with CFMoto on board (and new leadership from both companies), expect some serious tech sharing: think advanced chassis designs and engineering tricks making their way into future bikes.