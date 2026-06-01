CFMoto V4 SR-RR hits 316km/h, China's fastest gasoline-powered motorcycle

V4 SR-RR expected at EICMA 2026

The bike packs a 997 cc V4 engine with around 210hp, revving to 15,000 rpm and features an active wing system that boosts downforce by 45% and cuts drag by 12%.

It comes loaded with tech like a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, and a quick-shifter.

Built to factory specs (no custom tweaks), the V4 SR-RR is expected to debut at EICMA 2026 and will go head-to-head with top superbikes worldwide.