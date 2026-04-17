Chery files QQ3 EV patent in India amid JSW partnership

QQ3 offers up to 1,450L cargo

The QQ3 stands out with its unique front grille and Q-shaped LED headlights.

It's pretty roomy too, offering up to 1,450-liter of cargo space if you fold down the seats (plus a handy 70-liter frunk).

Inside, there's a big 15.6-inch touchscreen, an AI assistant for smart controls, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

You also get two battery options powering a rear motor that delivers up to 128.69hp, making it an interesting pick for anyone eyeing an EV upgrade.