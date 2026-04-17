Chery files QQ3 EV patent in India amid JSW partnership
Chery, a Chinese carmaker, just filed a design patent for its QQ3 electric SUV in India on April 17, 2026.
This is part of their bigger plan to break into the Indian market with several new models like the Jaecoo J5, iCar V23, Tiggo 7L, and Lepas L6.
Plus, they're teaming up with JSW to roll out the Jetour T2 SUV later this year.
QQ3 offers up to 1,450L cargo
The QQ3 stands out with its unique front grille and Q-shaped LED headlights.
It's pretty roomy too, offering up to 1,450-liter of cargo space if you fold down the seats (plus a handy 70-liter frunk).
Inside, there's a big 15.6-inch touchscreen, an AI assistant for smart controls, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.
You also get two battery options powering a rear motor that delivers up to 128.69hp, making it an interesting pick for anyone eyeing an EV upgrade.