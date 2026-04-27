Freelander 8 is a JLR car with concept looks
What's the story
Freelander, a new brand by Chinese auto giant Chery and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has unveiled its first production model, the Freelander 8. The vehicle is an electric 4x4 with a "production-intent" design. It will hit Chinese roads later this year with minimal changes from its concept version shown last month. The design of the Freelander 8 draws heavily from the Concept 97, featuring a diagonal C-pillar that pays homage to its Land Rover predecessor.
Specs
The vehicle features an electronic limited-slip differential
The Freelander 8 has made some changes from the Concept 97, especially in the front and rear lights. The rear-hinged back doors have been replaced with more conventional front-hinged ones. The vehicle is built on an 800V electrical architecture and offers electric, range-extender, and plug-in hybrid powertrains with charging rates of up to 350kW. It also has twin-chamber air suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor for automatic drive mode engagement based on road surface changes.
Interior
A look at interiors and availability
The interior of the Freelander 8 features a large display spanning across the dashboard, a centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen, and physical buttons. Although it will be launched in China first, Chery has confirmed plans to expand into other global markets including Europe. A right-hand-drive variant is also in development. The brand plans to launch a new model every six months for five years as part of its global expansion strategy.