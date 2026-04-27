Freelander 8 is a JLR car with concept looks

Specs

The vehicle features an electronic limited-slip differential

The Freelander 8 has made some changes from the Concept 97, especially in the front and rear lights. The rear-hinged back doors have been replaced with more conventional front-hinged ones. The vehicle is built on an 800V electrical architecture and offers electric, range-extender, and plug-in hybrid powertrains with charging rates of up to 350kW. It also has twin-chamber air suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor for automatic drive mode engagement based on road surface changes.