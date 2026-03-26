Chevrolet Corvette Stingray gets a new engine for 2027
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Chevrolet just revealed the 2027 Corvette Stingray, now rocking a new 6.7-liter LS6 V-8.
This engine puts out a hefty 535hp and 705Nm of torque, making it the strongest standard Corvette engine ever.
It's a solid jump from the outgoing 6.2-liter V-8, which topped out at 495hp.
What about the price?
The LS6 comes with forged pistons and rods for increased strength and durability, and the Stingray gets upgraded ride control for smoother handling.
There's also an optional ZR1 pack with sportier tires and improved aerodynamics if you want to go all-in.
With all these upgrades, expect the price to rise slightly to around $75,000 when it drops this summer.