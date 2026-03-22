This is how Chevrolet C8 Corvette Grand Sport looks like

Chevrolet has officially unveiled the C8 Corvette Grand Sport at the 12 Hours of Sebring race. The new model was showcased alongside its predecessors, marking a significant addition to the Corvette lineup. The car comes in Admiral Blue paint with white stripes on top, just like previous models in this range. However, it also features red hash marks on the rear quarter panel - a first for this trim.

Engine upgrade New naturally aspirated V8 expected The C8 Corvette Grand Sport will come with a new V8 engine, although full details are yet to be revealed. The car is expected to get a naturally aspirated small-block V8, possibly with an LS6 designation. This would make it bigger than the base Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and more powerful than its 495hp output.

Model hierarchy Grand Sport to sit between Stingray and ZR1X The Grand Sport is expected to sit above the Stingray but below more extreme models like ZR1 and ZR1X. The latter is expected to come with an AWD system and a hybrid setup producing a combined 1,250hp. Meanwhile, Chevrolet may rename its hybrid trim as Grand Sport X instead of E-Ray to avoid confusion among buyers thinking "E" stands for electric.

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