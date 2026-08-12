Loading...
Home / News / Auto News / Why EV sales in China are going down
Why EV sales in China are going down
The fall is attributed to waning government incentives

Why EV sales in China are going down

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 12, 2026
02:19 pm
What's the story

China's electric vehicle (EV) market has witnessed a 3.9% drop in sales for July, marking the seventh consecutive month of decline. The fall is attributed to waning government incentives and weaker consumer demand. According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), domestic sales of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles also fell by 5.8% from June.

Industry impact

Small EV companies at risk, warns expert

Phate Zhang, the founder of Shanghai-based industry data provider CnEVPost, has warned that the bleak market outlook could affect most small EV companies.

He said some may even be forced to shut down their businesses.

Zhang also hinted at a possible price war, saying, "The grim reality is that all of the players may need to resort to price cuts to boost sales in the coming months."

Sales slump

Overall car deliveries in mainland China also down

The CPCA data also shows a massive 20.9% year-on-year decline in overall car deliveries in mainland China, including petrol-powered vehicles and EVs.

The total stood at 1.46 million units for July.

Notably, EVs made up 65.1% of the total car sales last month, highlighting their importance in China's auto market despite the ongoing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivery data

Significant drop in EV deliveries

From January to July, Chinese carmakers delivered a total of 5.67 million EVs to domestic customers, marking a 12.5% decline from the same period last year. The CPCA data highlights ongoing challenges faced by the country's auto industry amid changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT