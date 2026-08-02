This Chinese electric sports car is as powerful as Mustang

The SC01 is an electric sports car that looks a bit like a mid-engined Lotus and weighs just over 1,361kg.

It has a full independent suspension system and comes in a classic British racing green color.

The vehicle is powered by two electric motors and packs a 60kWh battery, generating nearly 430hp of power.

This is slightly less than what Ford Mustang's V8 engine produces but at a much lower weight.