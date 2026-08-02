This Chinese electric sports car is as powerful as Mustang
What's the story
The SC01, a new electric sports car from China, is all set to make its debut in the UK. The vehicle is being marketed by the Small Sports Car Company (SSCC), which has designed and manufactured it in China. The SC01 boasts an impressive power output of nearly 430hp and comes at a surprisingly affordable price tag of around $34,000.
Design details
The SC01 weighs just over 1,361kg
The SC01 is an electric sports car that looks a bit like a mid-engined Lotus and weighs just over 1,361kg.
It has a full independent suspension system and comes in a classic British racing green color.
The vehicle is powered by two electric motors and packs a 60kWh battery, generating nearly 430hp of power.
This is slightly less than what Ford Mustang's V8 engine produces but at a much lower weight.
Performance metrics
It can sprint to 97km/h in under 3 seconds
The SC01 is capable of a sub-three-second sprint to 97km/h, with a range of around 483km on a single charge.
In China, the car costs the equivalent of $34,000.
This price puts it in the same league as four-cylinder Mustangs but with a power-to-weight ratio comparable to that of a Porsche 911.
Market influence
Future partnerships with established brands possible
The SC01's entry into the UK market marks a major step for Chinese manufacturers in the sports car segment. However, its price tag could limit its appeal to a niche audience.
Despite this, the SC01 proves that the rise of electric crossovers doesn't mean an end to small sports cars.
It also opens up possibilities for future partnerships with established brands like Lotus or Caterham.