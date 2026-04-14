China steps up safety checks after Baidu Apollo Go glitch
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After Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxis glitched out in Wuhan, China, the government is stepping up safety checks on road tests involving intelligent connected vehicles.
The government wants local authorities to run thorough self-inspections and keep a closer eye on road tests, hoping to catch any big risks before these cars hit the streets.
Baidu outage sparked doubts about readiness
China's move is all about making sure smart vehicles are actually safe and reliable as they become more common.
The recent outage made people question whether autonomous cars are ready for prime time, so regulators are tightening rules to protect passengers and keep the tech moving forward, just with a bit more caution.