Chinese automakers secure over 11% of European May car sales

Chinese brands drive European hybrid sales

Nearly one in four new hybrid cars sold in Europe last month came from a Chinese brand.

According to Julian Litzinger of Dataforce, it's all about value: "The most powerful driver, however, is value: Chinese brands offer consumers significantly more car for their money."

Plus, since EU tariffs only target fully electric cars (not hybrids), Chinese automakers get an extra advantage, especially with help from local subsidies and incentives like Germany's $3.4 billion push for zero-emission vehicles.