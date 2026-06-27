Chinese automakers secure over 11% of European May car sales
Chinese automakers just hit a new milestone: more than 11% of all new cars sold in Europe in May 2026 were from Chinese brands.
This boost comes from their focus on hybrids and plug-in hybrids, like the MG S9, which are really catching on with European drivers who want both savings and power.
Chinese brands drive European hybrid sales
Nearly one in four new hybrid cars sold in Europe last month came from a Chinese brand.
According to Julian Litzinger of Dataforce, it's all about value: "The most powerful driver, however, is value: Chinese brands offer consumers significantly more car for their money."
Plus, since EU tariffs only target fully electric cars (not hybrids), Chinese automakers get an extra advantage, especially with help from local subsidies and incentives like Germany's $3.4 billion push for zero-emission vehicles.