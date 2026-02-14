Chinese court rules on who's responsible in self-driving cars
China's top court just made it official: if you are the driver who activates or controls assisted driving, you're legally responsible for what happens, even if you let tech take the wheel and nap in the passenger seat.
This follows a case where a man used assisted driving while drunk and asleep, sparking big questions about who's really in charge when cars get smart.
The case that started it all
Wang from Zhejiang tried to outsmart his car's safety checks with a grip simulator, switched on the assisted driving system, and went to sleep—while drunk.
His car ended up stopped in the middle of a road, but he was still busted for dangerous driving.
What's the penalty?
Wang got 45 days in detention and a 4,000 yuan fine ($560).
This ruling sets the tone as China pours money into self-driving tech. It means no matter how "smart" your ride is, you can't dodge responsibility.
Beijing has warned automakers about safety and advertising concerns, and draft technical safety rules for automated driving systems are under public consultation; staying alert behind the wheel is still non-negotiable.