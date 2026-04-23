Classic Legends launches refreshed Yezdi, BSA Scrambler 650 in India Auto Apr 23, 2026

Classic Legends just dropped two new retro bikes in India: the refreshed Yezdi Scrambler and the BSA Scrambler 650.

Both were unveiled today, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh for the Yezdi and ₹3.24 lakh for the BSA.

The move is all about making a bigger splash in the retro bike scene with solid features at competitive prices.