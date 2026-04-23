Classic Legends launches refreshed Yezdi, BSA Scrambler 650 in India
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Classic Legends just dropped two new retro bikes in India: the refreshed Yezdi Scrambler and the BSA Scrambler 650.
Both were unveiled today, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh for the Yezdi and ₹3.24 lakh for the BSA.
The move is all about making a bigger splash in the retro bike scene with solid features at competitive prices.
Yezdi Scrambler 334cc, BSA 652cc features
The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler gets a lighter build, a refined 334 cc engine (29.58hp/30 Nm), switchable traction control, and an upgraded LCD display, plus four color options, topping out at ₹2.09 lakh.
The BSA Scrambler 650 packs a punchier 652 cc engine (46hp/55 Nm), revised sub-frame, and rally-ready Pirelli tires, coming in three colors up to ₹3.41 lakh, marking BSA's expansion beyond its classic Gold Star lineup.