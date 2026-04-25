Classic Legends plans 4 bikes, production and retail expansion FY27

Classic Legends sales jump, 100,000-bike target

Sales jumped from 32,482 bikes in FY25 to 45,409 in FY26, thanks to fresh launches and festive buzz.

Now, Classic Legends is aiming to produce over 100,000 bikes by FY27, either by expanding its current plant or building a whole new one.



It's also planning to grow its retail footprint fast: expect 500 outlets by the next festive season and over 700 touchpoints by FY28.