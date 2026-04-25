Jawa, Yezdi parent company to launch 4 new motorcycles soon

Classic Legends, the parent company of popular motorcycle brands Jawa , Yezdi , and BSA , is gearing up to launch four new motorcycles in the fiscal year 2027 (FY27). The move comes as part of its strategy to build on recent growth and strengthen its position in India's mid-capacity segment. The company also turned profitable in FY26 and is now considering expanding production capacity while planning a major expansion of its retail network over the next two years.

Product expansion New models to strengthen position in mid-capacity segment Classic Legends has been launching new motorcycles at regular intervals, with the latest additions being the updated Yezdi Scrambler and BSA Scrambler 650. The four new models planned for FY27 are likely to further strengthen its presence in the 350cc and above segments, while also capitalizing on the growing popularity of lifestyle-oriented formats such as scramblers.

Financial success Classic Legends turned profitable in FY26 Classic Legends ended FY26 with retail sales of 45,409 units, a jump from 32,482 units in FY25. The growth was driven by new product launches, festive demand, and a broader recovery in the two-wheeler market. Notably, the company turned profitable in FY26 on the back of higher volumes and better operating leverage. It expects margins to improve further as volumes scale up.

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Expansion plans The company is also expanding its retail network With demand improving, Classic Legends is gearing up to expand its production capacity. The company expects output to exceed 1 lakh units in FY27, with its Pithampur facility likely hitting peak utilization by the end of the fiscal year. Along with product expansion, Classic Legends is also ramping up its retail footprint, targeting 500 outlets ahead of the festive season and over 700 touchpoints by FY28.

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