Classic Porsche fest 'Luftgekhuhlt' is coming to Tokyo
Auto
Luftgekhuhlt, the famous Porsche gathering, lands in Tokyo for the first time on March 14, 2026.
The event will take over Ginza's KK Route—currently closed for redevelopment—and bring together classic air-cooled Porsches in a setting that started out in California but now draws fans worldwide.
What to expect & how to join
Expect iconic Porsche models set against Tokyo's cityscape, blending Japanese car culture with global collector vibes.
Registration for cars opens January 22; general tickets go on sale February 2 if you just want to check out the scene.
Whether you're a hardcore fan or just love cool cars, Luft Tokyo aims to connect enthusiasts from all over.