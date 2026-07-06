CNG, EVs, hybrids hit record sales as fuel prices rise

Market response

Maruti Suzuki sees surge in bookings for CNG models

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift. The company reported a 40% jump in bookings for its CNG models after the fuel price hikes. Other manufacturers are also fast-tracking their plans to launch more fuel-efficient models as consumers increasingly consider running costs while making purchase decisions. This trend is not limited to passenger cars but extends to two-wheelers as well.