CNG, EVs, hybrids hit record sales as fuel prices rise
What's the story
India's passenger vehicle market is witnessing a major shift toward alternative fuel vehicles. These include compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles (EVs), and hybrids. The trend has been largely driven by rising petrol and diesel prices, prompting consumers to rethink their purchasing decisions. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), these alternative fuel vehicles accounted for a record 40.4% of all passenger vehicle retail sales in June.
Market impact
Impact of rising fuel costs
The latest sales data highlights the growing impact of operating costs on consumers' buying decisions. India raised petrol and diesel prices multiple times in May after crude oil prices soared amid the Iran-Israel conflict. This pushed oil marketing companies to pass on higher import costs to consumers, widening the running cost advantage of CNG, hybrids, and EVs over conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.
Sales breakdown
CNG vehicles led the charge
According to FADA, CNG vehicles led the charge with a 24.3% share of all passenger vehicle sales in June. Hybrids accounted for 8.3%, while battery electric vehicles (BEVs) contributed 7.8%. Together, these alternative fuel technologies crossed the 40% mark for the first time in India's automotive history. The trend shows consumers are now willing to compromise on initial costs for long-term savings on fuel expenses, especially in urban areas where commuting costs have skyrocketed due to rising fuel prices.
Market response
Maruti Suzuki sees surge in bookings for CNG models
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift. The company reported a 40% jump in bookings for its CNG models after the fuel price hikes. Other manufacturers are also fast-tracking their plans to launch more fuel-efficient models as consumers increasingly consider running costs while making purchase decisions. This trend is not limited to passenger cars but extends to two-wheelers as well.
EV growth
Electric 2-wheelers hit double-digit market share
FADA data shows retail sales of two-wheelers grew by 21.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 1.8 million units in June, backed by strong rural demand and improving consumer sentiment. Notably, electric two-wheelers hit a milestone as their market share crossed the double-digit mark for the first time at 10.6%. This growth highlights the increasing acceptance of electric scooters and motorcycles among consumers, aided by better charging infrastructure, more product options, and lower running costs compared to petrol-powered models.