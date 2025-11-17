CNG supply disruption impacts Mumbai's transport

Mumbai autos, taxis may go off roads today: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 04:49 pm Nov 17, 202504:49 pm

What's the story

The Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Men Union has warned that the city's public transport may come to a standstill by evening. The warning comes after a major disruption in the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG), which fuels most of the autorickshaws and taxis. Shashank Rao, President of the union, said if CNG supply isn't restored soon, "almost all the autos and taxis will be off road by the evening."