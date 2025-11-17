Next Article
Volkswagen T-Roc R: Compact SUV gets a sporty hybrid twist
Auto
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the new T-Roc R, their popular compact SUV that's already made waves in Europe with over 170,000 sold.
The big news? It's getting a mild-hybrid system for better efficiency—to help meet upcoming emissions regulations.
Mark your calendars: the T-Roc R arrives in 2027.
What makes this T-Roc R stand out?
This version packs some serious upgrades: think aggressive bumpers, bigger brakes, and an Akrapovic quad exhaust for that sporty vibe.
Under the hood, it shares its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with the Golf R (328hp and 400Nm torque), plus a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive for smooth handling.
One heads-up—it'll debut in Europe but won't be coming to the US.