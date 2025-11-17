Volkswagen T-Roc R: Compact SUV gets a sporty hybrid twist

What makes this T-Roc R stand out?

This version packs some serious upgrades: think aggressive bumpers, bigger brakes, and an Akrapovic quad exhaust for that sporty vibe.

Under the hood, it shares its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with the Golf R (328hp and 400Nm torque), plus a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive for smooth handling.

One heads-up—it'll debut in Europe but won't be coming to the US.