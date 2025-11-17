BMW celebrates 50 years of 3 Series with limited-run model

BMW is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic 3 Series sedan with a special edition model. The BMW M340i xDrive "50 Jahre Edition" pays homage to every generation of the car, from the original E21 to the E90. This limited-run vehicle comes with exclusive paint, trim and wheel options that have never been seen on a modern 3 Series before.

Customization Special edition offers unique color combinations The "50 Jahre Edition" gives buyers a chance to choose from five colors inspired by earlier generations of the 3 Series. Each exterior color is paired with one of three interior leather options - Black, Ivory or Tartufo. The car also features carbon fiber trim and "3 Series 50 Jahre Edition" badging throughout its cabin. This is also the first time BMW has offered Extended Merino Leather on the 3 Series as standard.

Feature integration Exterior color influences additional features The exterior color of the "50 Jahre Edition" also determines other features like brake caliper finish (either red or blue). The standard Shadowline Package adds darkened grille and lower-intake accents, along with adaptive LED headlights. Other enhancements include an M Performance carbon-fiber trunk-lid spoiler, 19-inch M dual-spoke rims, M Performance exhaust tips, and more "50 Jahre Edition" badging on the boot.

Engine specs Performance remains unchanged Despite all the changes, the performance of the "50 Jahre Edition" remains unchanged. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline-six, mild-hybrid engine that produces 386hp and 540Nm of torque. The power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, allowing the car to go from 0-97km/h in just 4.1 seconds.