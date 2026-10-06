Daimler Truck unveils futuristic 2070 transport concepts for future mobility
Daimler Truck just dropped some seriously futuristic concepts for what transport could look like in 2070, celebrating its "130 Years of Forward."
Their big idea? Rethinking how we move stuff: think self-driving trucks, floating lounges inspired by airships, and delivery systems designed for skyscraper-filled cities.
Mercedes, Freightliner, Setra, BharatBenz concept previews
Mercedes Trucks is all about eco-friendly modular designs to cut down on waste.
Freightliner wants trucks that drive (and fix) themselves.
Setra's "Miyanoura" turns travel into a comfy airborne lounge, Zeppelin-style.
BharatBenz's "VertiHaul" is built for vertical cities, handling deliveries up and down stacked corridors.
Nothing's hitting the road yet, but it's a peek at how tech might totally change the way we get things around in the future.