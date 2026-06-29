Delhi mandates electric 2 wheeler registrations from April 1 2028

January 2027 Delhi mandates electric autos

From January 2027, only electric auto rickshaws will get the green light too.

If you are thinking of going electric, there is good news: buyers can get up to ₹30,000 off on new e-two-wheelers and up to ₹1 lakh for certain e-trucks.

The government is backing this plan with a more than ₹7,000 crore investment, aiming for 30% of school busses to be electric by 2030.

Plus, EVs with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less skip road tax and registration fees until March 2030.