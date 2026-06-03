Delhi may delay April 2028 electric 2 wheeler registration deadline Auto Jun 03, 2026

Delhi was planning to make all new two-wheeler registrations electric from April 2028, but now that deadline could slip to late 2028 or even 2029.

The change comes after the government received a lot of feedback, more than 750 suggestions from the public, and concerns from industry players.

The main idea is still to boost EV adoption in the city, but officials want to make sure everyone's ready.