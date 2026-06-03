Delhi may delay April 2028 electric 2 wheeler registration deadline
Delhi was planning to make all new two-wheeler registrations electric from April 2028, but now that deadline could slip to late 2028 or even 2029.
The change comes after the government received a lot of feedback, more than 750 suggestions from the public, and concerns from industry players.
The main idea is still to boost EV adoption in the city, but officials want to make sure everyone's ready.
Automakers and SIAM seek EV readiness
Automakers and groups like SIAM say charging stations, battery supplies, production capacity, and affordability need more work before going full electric.
Many people also flagged issues with the timeline and asked for more incentives.
Delhi officials are reviewing all this input before a revised policy draft is discussed with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and placed before the government for approval.
The focus remains on expanding charging networks, recycling batteries, and electrifying fleets.