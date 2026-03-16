Delhi to get 5,000 EV charging stations by 2030
Big news for anyone thinking about going electric: Delhi plans to roll out 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city by 2030.
Each spot will have multiple charging points, and Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will be in charge of making it all happen.
The goal? Fix broken chargers, pick better locations, and make it way easier to charge up your ride.
What else is in the plan?
To keep things moving smoothly, a high-powered committee will oversee the rollout and help different departments work together.
There's also a new digital portal coming for quick approvals and a single-window system to cut down on delays.
On top of that, Delhi is electrifying its bus depots (44 out of 80 are already set up) and working with power companies to handle the extra demand while assessing the use of renewable energy to meet increased demand.