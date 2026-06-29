Delhi unveils EV policy: tax waiver for EVs under ₹30L
Delhi just rolled out a fresh EV policy with some real incentives to make the switch.
If you're eyeing an electric car under ₹30 lakh, you'll skip road tax and registration fees.
Electric two-wheelers come with subsidies paid in annual installments, and there are extra perks for three-wheelers and N1 trucks.
Plus, if you own a BS-IV four-wheeler or earlier and trade it in for an EV, you get a ₹1 lakh scrapping bonus.
Delhi subsidy schedule starts July 1
Starting July 1, these benefits kick in. Two-wheeler buyers get ₹30,000 off in year one (dropping to ₹20,000 and then ₹10,000 over the next two years).
From 2027, only electric autos can be registered in Delhi; petrol and CNG two-wheeler registrations end in April 2028.
The city is investing ₹15,000 crore to ramp up charging stations and scrapping centers by 2030, though some auto drivers are worried about income loss and want better charging options as things shift.