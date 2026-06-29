Delhi unveils EV policy: tax waiver for EVs under ₹30L

Delhi subsidy schedule starts July 1

Starting July 1, these benefits kick in. Two-wheeler buyers get ₹30,000 off in year one (dropping to ₹20,000 and then ₹10,000 over the next two years).

From 2027, only electric autos can be registered in Delhi; petrol and CNG two-wheeler registrations end in April 2028.

The city is investing ₹15,000 crore to ramp up charging stations and scrapping centers by 2030, though some auto drivers are worried about income loss and want better charging options as things shift.