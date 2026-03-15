Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 focuses on battery recycling
Delhi is rolling out Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and this time, battery recycling is front and center.
With more EVs on the road (and more batteries to deal with), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will set up a safer system for collecting and recycling old batteries, so those power packs don't end up harming the city.
What else is new in the policy
The policy will make sure manufacturers follow Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, especially when it comes to taking responsibility for used batteries.
Expect new collection centers (thanks to public-private partnerships) and tie-ups with authorized recyclers.
Plus, there might be perks like exemptions on road tax and registration fees for electric and strong hybrid cars priced below ₹30 lakh, along with better battery-swapping spots, and cleaner mobility zones across Delhi.