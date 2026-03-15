Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 focuses on battery recycling

What else is new in the policy

The policy will make sure manufacturers follow Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, especially when it comes to taking responsibility for used batteries.

Expect new collection centers (thanks to public-private partnerships) and tie-ups with authorized recyclers.

Plus, there might be perks like exemptions on road tax and registration fees for electric and strong hybrid cars priced below ₹30 lakh, along with better battery-swapping spots, and cleaner mobility zones across Delhi.