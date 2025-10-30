Diana Pundole becomes first Indian woman in global Ferrari race
Diana Pundole (32) from Pune has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to compete in a global motorsport series with Ferrari. She will represent India at the prestigious Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East. The championship will be held from November 2025 to April 2026 across some of the most iconic Formula One circuits including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Pundole will drive the Ferrari 296 Challenge
Pundole will drive the Ferrari 296 Challenge, the brand's flagship track car. She expressed her excitement at this historic achievement, saying, "It is truly an incredible honor." Pundole started her racing career in 2018 through the JK Tyre Women in Motorsport program. The initiative aims to encourage more women into motorsport and has been instrumental in her journey.
Career milestones and national championship victory
In her racing career, Pundole has made a mark in national championships with impressive podium finishes in categories such as Indian Touring Cars. Her big break came in 2024 when she became a national racing champion by winning the MRF Saloon Cars title at Madras International Circuit. This victory, where she beat top male competitors, established her as a leading figure and trailblazer for women in motorsport.
Training, support, and legacy
Pundole's success is backed by extensive physical and mental training to withstand the extreme conditions of racing at speeds over 250km/h. She often credits her late father for igniting her passion for motorsport, a legacy that continues to fuel her ambition. Her journey toward the international Ferrari series is backed by Aligned Automation and Ferrari New Delhi, marking a key step in boosting Indian representation on the global racing stage.