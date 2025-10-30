Diana Pundole becomes first Indian woman in global Ferrari race

Diana Pundole (32) from Pune has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to compete in a global motorsport series with Ferrari . She will represent India at the prestigious Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East. The championship will be held from November 2025 to April 2026 across some of the most iconic Formula One circuits including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Racing career Pundole will drive the Ferrari 296 Challenge Pundole will drive the Ferrari 296 Challenge, the brand's flagship track car. She expressed her excitement at this historic achievement, saying, "It is truly an incredible honor." Pundole started her racing career in 2018 through the JK Tyre Women in Motorsport program. The initiative aims to encourage more women into motorsport and has been instrumental in her journey.

Championship success Career milestones and national championship victory In her racing career, Pundole has made a mark in national championships with impressive podium finishes in categories such as Indian Touring Cars. Her big break came in 2024 when she became a national racing champion by winning the MRF Saloon Cars title at Madras International Circuit. This victory, where she beat top male competitors, established her as a leading figure and trailblazer for women in motorsport.