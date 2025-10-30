Next Article
Toyota GR GT supercar teased ahead of December reveal
Auto
Toyota is set to reveal the GR GT, its new hybrid supercar, on December 5, 2025.
Packing a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 plus hybrid tech for about 700hp, it's built on a lightweight aluminum and composite chassis for serious speed.
Expect global availability by late 2026.
Designed for both track days and city drives
The GR GT is designed for both track days and city drives, with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and looks inspired by Toyota's own GT3 race car.
Its light build means better agility whether you're cornering hard or just cruising.
To take on cars like the Aston Martin DB12
Aiming to take on rivals like the Aston Martin DB12, the GR GT shows off Toyota's motorsport know-how in a street-ready package.
If you love cars that blend racing DNA with everyday driveability, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.