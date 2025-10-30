Toyota GR GT supercar teased ahead of December reveal

The GR GT is designed for both track days and city drives, with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and looks inspired by Toyota 's own GT3 race car. Its light build means better agility whether you're cornering hard or just cruising.

To take on cars like the Aston Martin DB12

Aiming to take on rivals like the Aston Martin DB12, the GR GT shows off Toyota's motorsport know-how in a street-ready package.

If you love cars that blend racing DNA with everyday driveability, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.