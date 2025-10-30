Tesla Cybercab to make Asian debut at Shanghai expo

Launch timeline

Cybercab's mass production to begin next year

The Cybercab was first unveiled by Elon Musk in October last year. It had a soft launch in Austin in June this year, but only for select users and with human safety monitors on board. The vehicle is set to go into mass production next year. The Shanghai showcase will come as Chinese companies like Baidu and Pony AI have been testing robotaxis across various Chinese cities for years.