Maruti Suzuki's 1st EV, e-Vitara, to debut in India soon

e-Vitara comes with 2 battery options and Level 2 ADAS

Built at Maruti's Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, the e-Vitara started shipping out to Europe—including the UK and Germany—in September.

It comes with two battery options, a digital cockpit packed with premium features, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

Maruti plans to export it to over 100 countries (Japan included), putting India firmly on the global EV map.