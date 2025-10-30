Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's 1st EV, e-Vitara, to debut in India soon
Auto
Maruti Suzuki is rolling out its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in India on December 2.
Announced at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025, this move signals a big shift for the company into the EV space and shows they're serious about greener mobility.
e-Vitara comes with 2 battery options and Level 2 ADAS
Built at Maruti's Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, the e-Vitara started shipping out to Europe—including the UK and Germany—in September.
It comes with two battery options, a digital cockpit packed with premium features, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.
Maruti plans to export it to over 100 countries (Japan included), putting India firmly on the global EV map.