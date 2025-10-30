Chery's new solid-state battery promises 800-mile EV range
Chery Automobile, a Chinese carmaker, just unveiled a solid-state battery that lets electric vehicles travel up to 1287km before needing a recharge.
This new tech doubles the energy density of regular lithium-ion batteries and uses a solid electrolyte for extra safety—no fires or smoke in tough safety tests.
China's rapid progress in the EV race
This breakthrough shows how fast China is moving in the global EV scene.
While Toyota still leads in patents, Chinese companies like Chery are catching up quickly by building and testing real prototypes.
Chery's latest battery isn't just about longer road trips—it's part of China's bigger push to make EVs go even farther, with some Chinese manufacturers already developing batteries for future models aiming for nearly 2092km per charge.