Chery's new solid-state battery promises 800-mile EV range

China's rapid progress in the EV race

This breakthrough shows how fast China is moving in the global EV scene.

While Toyota still leads in patents, Chinese companies like Chery are catching up quickly by building and testing real prototypes.

Chery's latest battery isn't just about longer road trips—it's part of China's bigger push to make EVs go even farther, with some Chinese manufacturers already developing batteries for future models aiming for nearly 2092km per charge.