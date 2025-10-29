This French highway can charge your EV while driving

Induction coils hidden beneath the asphalt send energy straight to vehicles in real traffic. Right now, four prototype EVs are giving it a go. If this takes off, we could see smaller batteries in heavy-duty vehicles and less environmental impact from all that freight on the road.

If rolled out across more highways, this tech could help electrify France's freight sector—which makes up over 16% of national greenhouse gas emissions—and make long-haul EV travel way more practical.

Electreon's CEO Oren Ezer stated, "I believe these results pave the way for the deployment of thousands of kilometers of wireless road using our technology in France, and later across Europe."