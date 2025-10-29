Wipro, IISc, and RV College unveil India's 1st driverless car
Wipro, IISc, and RV College of Engineering have just unveiled WIRIN—the first autonomous car built for Indian roads.
The prototype completed its debut drive at RV College in Bengaluru, with Sri Satyatmatheertha Swamiji of Uttaradi Matha taking a ride that quickly made the rounds on social media.
How does WIRIN work?
WIRIN stands out by using sensors and AI to spot potholes, cattle, and pedestrians—basically all the chaos you'd actually find on Indian streets (not just smooth highways).
The project kicked off back in 2019 and brought together academic brains and industry tech, including machine learning and 5G-based Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication.
The project has been in development for nearly six years, with teams working to map and understand Bengaluru's traffic to help WIRIN handle real-world conditions.
What's next for WIRIN?
While most international driverless cars are designed for predictable highways, WIRIN is made to tackle India's unpredictable roads.
The focus is on affordable tech that works for city and semi-urban areas—not just premium features or big price tags.
Details about pricing or when you can actually buy one haven't been shared yet.