Wipro, IISc, and RV College unveil India's 1st driverless car

How does WIRIN work?

WIRIN stands out by using sensors and AI to spot potholes, cattle, and pedestrians—basically all the chaos you'd actually find on Indian streets (not just smooth highways).

The project kicked off back in 2019 and brought together academic brains and industry tech, including machine learning and 5G-based Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication.

The project has been in development for nearly six years, with teams working to map and understand Bengaluru's traffic to help WIRIN handle real-world conditions.