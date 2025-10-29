You can now unlock your Mahindra e-SUV using Samsung phones

Mahindra & Mahindra has teamed up with tech giant Samsung to bring a new feature for its electric SUVs - digital car keys. The innovative technology will be integrated into the Samsung Wallet, doing away with the need for physical keys altogether. The first batch of Mahindra's eSUVs featuring this tech will hit the market in November. Existing car owners can also avail this feature through a software update.

Industry 1st First Indian automaker to offer this feature Mahindra is the first Indian automobile company to take this step, a senior official from Samsung said. The digital key feature provided by Samsung Wallet is already supported by foreign companies such as BMW, BYD, and Mercedes-Benz in India. The service will be available for users of Samsung Wallet on Galaxy Z and S series devices.

User experience How digital key works Mahindra eSUV owners will have to pair their Samsung Wallet with both car keys. Once paired, they will not have to carry physical car keys for locking and unlocking their vehicle. Even if your phone's battery is out, the digital key will still work thanks to NFC technology. You can tap the switched-off phone or power off the phone, and the car will get locked/unlocked.