Two-wheeler sales outperforming passenger vehicles this festive season: Report

According to the Jefferies report, two-wheeler registrations have increased by 16% year-on-year.

In contrast, passenger vehicle registrations have declined by 6%, signaling a moderation in demand for this segment.

The report also notes that "in 1HFY27 (Apr-Sep), 2W registrations grew 22% YoY while wholesales rose 17% YoY," further emphasizing the strong performance of two-wheelers during this period.