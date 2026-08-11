Dodge marks 60 years with 2027 Charger Super Bee 600hp
Dodge is marking 60 years of the Charger with the 2027 Super Bee Launch Edition, a 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition packing a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Sixpack H.O. engine that cranks out 600hp and 720 Nm of torque.
It's officially the fastest and most powerful Sixpack Charger yet, going from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.
Bigger turbos and adaptive suspension
The Super Bee gets bigger turbochargers for more boost, a redesigned intake, and extra downforce for high-speed stability.
Handling is sharper thanks to adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes, while new Track and Drag Modes, plus features like Launch Control, make it ready for both street and strip.
You also get exclusive colors, bold Super Bee graphics, and a custom interior with performance seats, making this ride as unique as it is quick.