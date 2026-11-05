Dodge unveils Hellephant C170 at SEMA with 1,025hp
Dodge just dropped the Hellephant C170 crate engine at SEMA, and it's a beast, delivering 1,025hp from its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi.
Built to run on E85 fuel, this engine is all about big power and easy installation for custom builds.
The best part? It comes with a 3-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, so you get wild performance without the usual worries.
Stellantis announces 6 Hemi crate engines
Stellantis is rolling out six new Hemi V-8 crate engines in total, covering everything from classic swaps to high-performance upgrades.
The C170 sits at the top with features like a 3.0-liter supercharger and 105-millimeter throttle body, but there are also options like the 345 Hemi and Hellcrate Redeye for different needs.
All packages include a 3-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for peace of mind.
Orders open in early 2027, perfect timing if you're planning your next project car or upgrade.