Dodge unveils Hellephant C170 at SEMA with 1,025hp

Dodge just dropped the Hellephant C170 crate engine at SEMA, and it's a beast, delivering 1,025hp from its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi.

Built to run on E85 fuel, this engine is all about big power and easy installation for custom builds.

The best part? It comes with a 3-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, so you get wild performance without the usual worries.