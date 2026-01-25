This Dutch sports car packs a turbocharged Ford V6 engine

Dutch automaker Donkervoort has unveiled its latest sports car, the P24 RS. The model is a major departure from the company's previous offerings, which were powered by Audi 's turbocharged five-cylinder engines. Instead, the P24 RS features a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine from Ford , capable of producing up to 600hp and 800Nm of torque.

Performance Impressive performance The Donkervoort P24 RS can go from 0-100km/h in under 2.5 seconds, thanks to its lightweight construction of just under 780kg. The car also offers adjustable power output (400hp, 500hp, or a full-blown 600hp) at the flick of a dial. You can also adjust the Tractive dampers and traction control settings to match your driving style.

Design elements P24 RS features bespoke turbo and removable aero The Donkervoort P24 RS features a bespoke turbo from Van Der Lee Turbo Systems, offering no turbo lag and precise throttle response. The car also comes with removable wings for better aerodynamics when required. Most of the car's body is made from carbon fiber, which keeps it lightweight while ensuring strength.

Practical features P24 RS offers surprising practicality and comfort Despite its supercar status, the Donkervoort P24 RS doesn't compromise on practicality. The car comes with an 8.8 cubic-foot trunk at the rear for storage. It also has a spacious cabin that can accommodate people over 6'7" tall without any issues. The model is equipped with an electric handbrake and a digital instrument display providing all necessary information in high definition.

