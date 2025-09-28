Next Article
Dubai plans to introduce self-driving heavy trucks by 2030
Dubai is rolling out a plan to put self-driving heavy trucks on the road, aiming for 25% of its mobility to be autonomous by 2030.
The second phase will test these trucks on five key routes, including Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Investment Park—part of the city's big push for smarter, tech-driven transportation.
RTA sets new rules for safe trucking
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is leading this move with new rules for safe and efficient autonomous trucking.
RTA chief Mattar Al Tayer says it's all about boosting logistics, cutting emissions, and supporting Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33).
This follows recent approvals for companies like Baidu and WeRide to test driverless cars on public roads—showing Dubai really wants to be at the forefront of smart mobility.