Ducati brings 2026 Monster V2 to India on August 10
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Ducati is bringing the 2026 Monster V2 to India on August 10, swapping out the old Monster for this fresh update.
First shown off globally last year, the new Monster V2 is ready to take on bikes like the Triumph Street Triple and Kawasaki Z900 in the premium naked segment.
Equipped with 890cc V-twin, aluminum chassis
The Monster V2 packs an 890cc V-twin engine (shared with Ducati's Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2), making around 110hp.
It's lighter thanks to a new aluminum chassis, down by 4kg, and features a redesigned fuel tank, slimmer tail, and updated LED lights.
Expect modern touches like Showa suspension, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, and a quickshifter for smoother rides.
Price isn't official yet but should start near ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).