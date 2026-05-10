Ducati brings Panigale V4 Lamborghini to India, 1 of 630

Panigale V4 216hp, carbon-fiber bodywork

Under the hood, you get a powerful 1,103 cc V4 engine pushing out 216hp and 121 Nm of torque: serious numbers for thrill-seekers.

It's loaded with premium touches like carbon-fiber bodywork, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, billet aluminum footrests, and an Alcantara seat that matches the Revuelto vibe.

Basically: it's performance meets luxury in one seriously exclusive package.