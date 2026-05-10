Ducati brings Panigale V4 Lamborghini to India, 1 of 630
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Ducati just dropped the ultra-rare Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, and here's the catch: only 630 exist worldwide, and just one is coming here.
This superbike borrows its bold looks from Lamborghini's Revuelto supercar, rocking a striking gray-and-black livery with neon green highlights.
Panigale V4 216hp, carbon-fiber bodywork
Under the hood, you get a powerful 1,103 cc V4 engine pushing out 216hp and 121 Nm of torque: serious numbers for thrill-seekers.
It's loaded with premium touches like carbon-fiber bodywork, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, billet aluminum footrests, and an Alcantara seat that matches the Revuelto vibe.
Basically: it's performance meets luxury in one seriously exclusive package.