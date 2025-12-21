Ducati drops a super-rare Panigale V4 Marc Marquez edition—here's what makes it special
Ducati is celebrating Marc Marquez's 2025 MotoGP World Championship win with a seriously exclusive Panigale V4 S.
Only 293 of these "Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica" bikes are being made, each rocking a race-inspired paint job, unique delivery packaging, and even a tank cover signed by Marquez himself.
What sets this edition apart?
Every bike gets its own serial number etched onto the triple clamp and ignition key cover.
You also get a certificate of authenticity and custom bike cover—definite collector vibes.
Performance & perks
This isn't just about looks: the replica comes loaded with upgrades like an Akrapovic exhaust, MotoGP-style corner sidepods, carbon fiber wheels, and top-tier Brembo brakes.
Price? $93,000 plus extra charges—but it does include an invite to meet Marquez at a race weekend or World Ducati Week in 2026.