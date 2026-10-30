Ducati introduces Monster Dark with all-black design
What's the story
Ducati has officially unveiled the Monster Dark, a new addition to its popular Monster series. The bike features an all-black design but retains the same powerful 890cc V2 engine as its predecessor. The engine delivers a maximum power output of 111hp at 9,000rpm and peak torque of 91.1Nm at 7,250rpm. The update is mostly cosmetic, focusing on aesthetics rather than performance upgrades.
Design details
Firstly, let's look at the design of the Monster Dark
The new Monster Dark sports a Dark Stealth black livery, with black wheels and unpainted elements such as the front frame, snorkel cap, and silencer.
It retains the "bison back" tank shape with air vents paying homage to the second-generation Monster.
The full LED headlamp features a daytime running light while indicators are also LED.
Performance metrics
The bike delivers a mileage of nearly 19.2km/l
The 890cc liquid-cooled V2 twin engine features Intake Variable Timing for continuous adjustment of intake valve opening. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.
In Euro 5+ tests, the bike returned a fuel consumption figure of 5.2-liter per 100km or nearly 19.2km/l.
With a tank capacity of 14-liters, it could theoretically cover around 270km on paper, although real-world figures may vary.
Specifications
It is equipped with Showa suspension setup
The Monster Dark weighs 175kg (wet weight without fuel) and features an aluminum monocoque frame.
It is paired with a 43mm Showa upside-down fork and a Showa monoshock with adjustable preload.
The front brakes are twin 320mm disks with Brembo Monobloc M4.32 calipers, cornering ABS, while the tires are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV in sizes of 120/70 and 180/55 R17, respectively.
Tech features
The bike offers 4 riding modes and traction control
The Monster Dark comes with a 5-inch TFT display that is 16% larger than its predecessor.
It offers four riding modes, each with a customizable power mode, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control.
The bike also supports options like a quickshifter, cruise control, heated grips navigation and tire pressure monitoring.
Ducati provides a two-year warranty without mileage restrictions on this model.